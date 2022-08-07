Barclays Increases ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) Price Target to GBX 295

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 285 ($3.49) to GBX 295 ($3.61) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CTEC. Royal Bank of Canada raised ConvaTec Group to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 195 ($2.39) to GBX 210 ($2.57) in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.06) price target on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 230 ($2.82) to GBX 255 ($3.12) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 253 ($3.10).

CTEC stock opened at GBX 240.60 ($2.95) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 219.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 205.79. ConvaTec Group has a 12-month low of GBX 165.30 ($2.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 256 ($3.14). The firm has a market cap of £4.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,812.00.

In other ConvaTec Group news, insider Jonny Mason purchased 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 224 ($2.74) per share, for a total transaction of £49,280 ($60,384.76).

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

