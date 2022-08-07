Barclays Lowers IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Price Target to $582.00

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from $700.00 to $582.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 42.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on IDXX. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $530.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $519.38.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $407.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $368.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $443.03. IDEXX Laboratories has a twelve month low of $318.50 and a twelve month high of $698.90. The company has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a PE ratio of 52.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 104.47% and a net margin of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $836.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,162,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,012,179,000 after buying an additional 171,445 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,003,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,378,128,000 after buying an additional 79,546 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,743,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,010,000 after buying an additional 94,327 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,799,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,485,000 after buying an additional 31,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,596,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,105,000 after buying an additional 254,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

