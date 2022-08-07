Barclays Raises ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Price Target to $250.00

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Barclays from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 12.43% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ANSS. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $304.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $339.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. TheStreet cut ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on ANSYS from $350.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.70.
ANSYS Price Performance
ANSS opened at $285.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ANSYS has a 12 month low of $225.92 and a 12 month high of $413.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.23. The stock has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.29.
Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS
In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total transaction of $204,944.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,223.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth $15,052,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in ANSYS by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 316.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 43,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,438,000 after acquiring an additional 33,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About ANSYS
ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ANSYS (ANSS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.