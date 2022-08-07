Barclays Raises ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Price Target to $250.00

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Barclays from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 12.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ANSS. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $304.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $339.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. TheStreet cut ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on ANSYS from $350.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.70.

ANSS opened at $285.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ANSYS has a 12 month low of $225.92 and a 12 month high of $413.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.23. The stock has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.29.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ANSYS will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total transaction of $204,944.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,223.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth $15,052,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in ANSYS by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 316.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 43,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,438,000 after acquiring an additional 33,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

