Barclays Raises Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Price Target to $197.00

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barclays from $189.00 to $197.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

GTLS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $212.60.

GTLS opened at $201.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.22 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.64. Chart Industries has a 12 month low of $108.29 and a 12 month high of $206.29.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $404.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 16.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,402,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $756,272,000 after acquiring an additional 609,148 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Chart Industries by 22.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,444,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,763,000 after acquiring an additional 269,051 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Chart Industries by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,389,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,627,000 after acquiring an additional 31,808 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 63.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,339,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,071,000 after buying an additional 517,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 6.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,127,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,688,000 after buying an additional 69,149 shares during the last quarter.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

