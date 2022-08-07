Barclays Raises Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Price Target to $36.00

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Barclays from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.28% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Unum Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Unum Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.89.

Unum Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $35.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.59. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $37.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Insider Activity at Unum Group

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.55. Unum Group had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $1,287,038.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 990,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,138,491.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $1,287,038.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 990,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,138,491.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 7,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total value of $251,144.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,781 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,936.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,453 shares of company stock worth $1,789,121. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Unum Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Unum Group by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unum Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

