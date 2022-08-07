Barclays Raises Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target to $307.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Barclays from $291.00 to $307.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VRTX. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Argus lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Maxim Group raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.90.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $288.03 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $176.36 and a 12-month high of $296.84. The stock has a market cap of $73.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $277.50 and a 200 day moving average of $260.84.

Insider Activity

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.48. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.77, for a total value of $173,116.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,463.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.77, for a total transaction of $173,116.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,463.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.30, for a total value of $3,405,005.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,378,868.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 162,254 shares of company stock valued at $45,899,243. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 315,475 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $311,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $268,000. Humankind Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,983 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

