Barclays Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX)

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 220 ($2.70) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.33% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.25) price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 260 ($3.19) to GBX 220 ($2.70) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 250.40 ($3.07).
Tritax Big Box REIT Stock Performance
Shares of BBOX stock opened at GBX 187.50 ($2.30) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 190.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 216.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 340.91. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 12 month low of GBX 175.80 ($2.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 288 ($3.53).
Insider Activity at Tritax Big Box REIT
Tritax Big Box REIT Company Profile
Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK.
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.