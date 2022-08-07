Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for TT Electronics (LON:TTG)

TT Electronics (LON:TTG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 270 ($3.31) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 49.01% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 325 ($3.98) price target on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

LON:TTG opened at GBX 181.20 ($2.22) on Friday. TT Electronics has a 1-year low of GBX 162.75 ($1.99) and a 1-year high of GBX 296.50 ($3.63). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 185.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 198.36. The firm has a market cap of £319.60 million and a PE ratio of 2,588.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.76, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the automation and electrification, healthcare, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components.

