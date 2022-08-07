Barclays Trims Airtel Africa (LON:AAF) Target Price to GBX 190

Airtel Africa (LON:AAF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 195 ($2.39) to GBX 190 ($2.33) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 24.18% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.63) price objective on shares of Airtel Africa in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of LON:AAF opened at GBX 153 ($1.87) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.95. Airtel Africa has a fifty-two week low of GBX 90.40 ($1.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 173.10 ($2.12). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 149.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 146.69. The company has a market cap of £5.75 billion and a PE ratio of 1,092.86.

Airtel Africa Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and mobile money services to customers in Nigeria, East Africa, and Francophone Africa. It offers prepaid and postpaid wireless voice, international roaming, and fixed line telephone services; data communication services, including 2G, 3G, and 4G; and mobile money services, such as digital wallet payments systems, microloans, savings, and international money transfers.

