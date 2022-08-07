Barclays Trims eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Target Price to $59.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EBAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on eBay from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut eBay from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.89.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of eBay stock opened at $47.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.57, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.48. eBay has a 1 year low of $40.52 and a 1 year high of $81.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.11 and its 200 day moving average is $51.03.

eBay Announces Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. eBay had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 24.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 209.53%.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $174,202.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,845.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $174,202.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,929 shares in the company, valued at $715,845.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $358,660.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,562 shares in the company, valued at $838,259.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in eBay by 84.6% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in eBay by 66.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

