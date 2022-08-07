Barnett & Company Inc. Buys 310 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,914 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 5,525.0% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Emerson Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 363.6% in the first quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in Apple by 29.1% in the first quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $165.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.34 and its 200 day moving average is $157.06.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on Apple in a report on Monday, July 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.27.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

