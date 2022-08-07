Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €95.00 by Barclays

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) received a €95.00 ($97.94) price target from analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.00% from the stock’s current price.

BMW has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €130.00 ($134.02) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €81.00 ($83.51) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America set a €85.00 ($87.63) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €103.00 ($106.19) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €105.00 ($108.25) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BMW opened at €76.61 ($78.98) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €77.55 and its 200 day moving average price is €80.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.57. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €67.58 ($69.67) and a 1-year high of €100.42 ($103.53). The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.91.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.