Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €96.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) has been given a €96.00 ($98.97) price target by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.31% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($113.40) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €100.00 ($103.09) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €87.00 ($89.69) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays set a €100.00 ($103.09) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America set a €85.00 ($87.63) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

BMW stock opened at €76.61 ($78.98) on Friday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €67.58 ($69.67) and a 52-week high of €100.42 ($103.53). The firm has a market capitalization of $46.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €77.55 and a 200-day moving average price of €80.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.91, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

