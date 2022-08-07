BCE (NYSE:BCE) PT Raised to $51.00 at Barclays

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 3.51% from the stock’s current price.

BCE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Desjardins raised their price objective on BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on BCE in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BCE has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE Stock Performance

NYSE BCE opened at $49.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.70. BCE has a twelve month low of $47.25 and a twelve month high of $59.34. The company has a market capitalization of $44.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that BCE will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCE. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in BCE during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in BCE during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in BCE during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

BCE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.