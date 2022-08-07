BCE (NYSE:BCE) PT Raised to $51.00 at Barclays

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 3.51% from the stock’s current price.
BCE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Desjardins raised their price objective on BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on BCE in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BCE has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.
BCE Stock Performance
NYSE BCE opened at $49.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.70. BCE has a twelve month low of $47.25 and a twelve month high of $59.34. The company has a market capitalization of $44.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCE. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in BCE during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in BCE during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in BCE during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.77% of the company’s stock.
BCE Company Profile
BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
