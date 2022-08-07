Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

BDRFY has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €76.00 ($78.35) to €81.00 ($83.51) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €105.00 ($108.25) to €107.00 ($110.31) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €87.00 ($89.69) to €88.00 ($90.72) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €110.00 ($113.40) to €121.00 ($124.74) in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDRFY opened at $20.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.13. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $25.22.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive products and system solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

