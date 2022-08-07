BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,475 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $12,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BGNE. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in BeiGene in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 139.6% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BeiGene in the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 27.1% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BGNE shares. StockNews.com cut BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BeiGene from $300.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.33.

In other BeiGene news, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 3,410 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.99, for a total value of $484,185.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other BeiGene news, insider Lai Wang sold 458 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.32, for a total value of $81,212.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 3,410 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.99, for a total value of $484,185.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,740 shares of company stock worth $1,124,135. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BeiGene stock opened at $194.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.21. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $118.18 and a 52 week high of $426.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.52) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $306.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.41 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 187.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -15.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

