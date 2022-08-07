Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Trading 7.5% Higher

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Rating) traded up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $31.72 and last traded at $31.72. 6 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 88,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.50.

BLTE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright began coverage on Belite Bio in a report on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Friday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.11.

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases. Its lead product candidate is LBS-008, an oral once-a-day treatment that can reduce and maintain the delivery of vitamin A to the eye to reduce the accumulation of toxic vitamin A by-products in ocular tissue that is in phase 3 clinical trial.

