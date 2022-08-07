Bentley Systems (BSY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 55.22%. The company had revenue of $275.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Bentley Systems to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ BSY opened at $41.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 146.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.00. Bentley Systems has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $71.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.14 and its 200-day moving average is $37.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BSY. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $55.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 315.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 28.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 250.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the first quarter valued at about $394,000. Institutional investors own 33.12% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

