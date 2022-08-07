Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Elementis (LON:ELM)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Elementis (LON:ELM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 170 ($2.08) price objective on the stock.
Elementis Price Performance
Shares of ELM opened at GBX 113.40 ($1.39) on Thursday. Elementis has a fifty-two week low of GBX 95.95 ($1.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 159.70 ($1.96). The company has a market capitalization of £661.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 335.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 106.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 117.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.27.
Elementis Company Profile
