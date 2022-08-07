Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for ANGLE (LON:AGL)

ANGLE (LON:AGL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 231 ($2.83) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 223.08% from the stock’s previous close.

LON:AGL opened at GBX 71.50 ($0.88) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £186.25 million and a P/E ratio of -10.67. The company has a quick ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 97.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 99.36. ANGLE has a twelve month low of GBX 67 ($0.82) and a twelve month high of GBX 163.75 ($2.01).

In related news, insider Andrew D. Newland bought 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 80 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of £100,000 ($122,534.00).

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products. The company develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests circulating tumor cells in metastatic breast cancer patient blood; and HyCEAD multiplex analysis system for routine and focused multiplex analysis of DNA, RNA or protein biomarkers.

