Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Centamin (LON:CEY)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Centamin (LON:CEY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 112 ($1.37) target price on the mining company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CEY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.23) target price on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.72) target price on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Centamin presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 123.33 ($1.51).

Shares of CEY stock opened at GBX 90.32 ($1.11) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 80.66 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 88.32. The company has a market cap of £1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,290.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Centamin has a one year low of GBX 74.18 ($0.91) and a one year high of GBX 110.98 ($1.36).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 2.5%. Centamin’s payout ratio is currently 99.99%.

In related news, insider Martin Horgan purchased 65,788 shares of Centamin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.02) per share, for a total transaction of £54,604.04 ($66,908.52). In related news, insider Martin Horgan bought 65,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.02) per share, for a total transaction of £54,604.04 ($66,908.52). Also, insider Mark Bankes bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.03) per share, for a total transaction of £25,200 ($30,878.57).

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

