Berenberg Bank Reiterates GBX 500 Price Target for BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B)

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 500 ($6.13) price objective by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 175.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BP.B. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 420 ($5.15) target price on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 472 ($5.78) target price on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 610 ($7.47) target price on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 530 ($6.49) target price on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 525 ($6.43) price objective on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

LON BP.B opened at GBX 181.50 ($2.22) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £36.31 billion and a PE ratio of -2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 173.89 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 175.07. BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares has a fifty-two week low of GBX 166 ($2.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 197 ($2.41).

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

