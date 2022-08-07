Berkeley Lights (BLI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.22 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 89.36% and a negative return on equity of 36.42%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Berkeley Lights to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Berkeley Lights alerts:

Berkeley Lights Trading Up 0.6 %

Berkeley Lights stock opened at $5.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.52 and a quick ratio of 6.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.79 million, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.59. Berkeley Lights has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $46.90.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Berkeley Lights

In related news, insider Eric Hobbs sold 7,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total transaction of $37,429.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 182,725 shares in the company, valued at $908,143.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,551,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,363,000 after buying an additional 11,467 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Berkeley Lights by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,201,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,295 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Berkeley Lights by 1,261.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,043,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,899 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Berkeley Lights by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,069,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,605,000 after purchasing an additional 165,241 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Berkeley Lights by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 952,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,772,000 after purchasing an additional 257,600 shares during the period. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Berkeley Lights

(Get Rating)

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.