Berkeley Lights (BLI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.22 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 89.36% and a negative return on equity of 36.42%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Berkeley Lights to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Berkeley Lights Trading Up 0.6 %
Berkeley Lights stock opened at $5.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.52 and a quick ratio of 6.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.79 million, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.59. Berkeley Lights has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $46.90.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,551,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,363,000 after buying an additional 11,467 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Berkeley Lights by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,201,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,295 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Berkeley Lights by 1,261.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,043,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,899 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Berkeley Lights by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,069,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,605,000 after purchasing an additional 165,241 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Berkeley Lights by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 952,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,772,000 after purchasing an additional 257,600 shares during the period. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Berkeley Lights
Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.
