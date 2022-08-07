B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price target on B&G Foods from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Shares of NYSE BGS opened at $23.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.37. B&G Foods has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $34.27. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 39.71 and a beta of 0.26.

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.51 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 1.90%. B&G Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that B&G Foods will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in B&G Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $979,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 91,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,808,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the period. 64.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

