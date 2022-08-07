Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BIOC. TheStreet cut shares of Biocept from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Maxim Group set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Biocept in a research note on Monday, June 20th.

Biocept Price Performance

Shares of Biocept stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. Biocept has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $4.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biocept

Biocept ( NASDAQ:BIOC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Biocept had a negative return on equity of 19.99% and a negative net margin of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $19.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 million. Analysts forecast that Biocept will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Biocept by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Biocept by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Biocept during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Biocept during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Biocept during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. 13.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Biocept

Biocept, Inc, a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating cell-free tumor DNA and RNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms.

