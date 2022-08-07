BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) PT Raised to $14.00

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.36% from the stock’s current price.

BCRX has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America cut BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.63.

NASDAQ BCRX opened at $14.05 on Friday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $19.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 2.20.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCRX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 560,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,764,000 after purchasing an additional 51,030 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 67,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,249,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

