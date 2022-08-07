BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on BCRX. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.63.
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.3 %
BCRX opened at $14.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 2.20. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $19.99.
Institutional Trading of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,207,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $214,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794,135 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,249,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,706 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 42,150.4% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,055,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,015,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043,299 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,564,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,097,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,430 shares during the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.
