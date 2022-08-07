BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BCRX. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.63.

BCRX opened at $14.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 2.20. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $19.99.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,207,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $214,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794,135 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,249,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,706 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 42,150.4% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,055,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,015,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043,299 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,564,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,097,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,430 shares during the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

