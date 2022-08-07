Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Shares Gap Down to $2.35

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.35, but opened at $2.17. Bionano Genomics shares last traded at $2.22, with a volume of 68,586 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Bionano Genomics Trading Up 2.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.12 and a current ratio of 12.99. The stock has a market cap of $698.18 million, a PE ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 2.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bionano Genomics ( NASDAQ:BNGO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 453.68% and a negative return on equity of 32.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new position in Bionano Genomics in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Washington Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,519,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 476,405 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Bionano Genomics in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 757.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 106,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 94,191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.35% of the company’s stock.

Bionano Genomics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bionano Genomics, Inc provides genome analysis software solutions. It offers Saphyr, a sample-to-result solution for structural variation analysis by optical genome mapping for genome analysis and understanding of genetic variation and function; Saphyr instrument, a single-molecule imager; Saphyr Chip, a consumable that packages the nanochannel arrays for DNA linearization; and Bionano Prep Kits and DNA labeling kits, which provide the reagents and protocols for extracting and labeling ultra-high molecular weight.

