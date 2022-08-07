biote (BTMD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

biote (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect biote to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter.
biote Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BTMD opened at $4.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.18. biote has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $10.53.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently issued reports on BTMD. Cowen began coverage on biote in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on biote in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on biote in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.
About biote
biote Corp. operates in medical practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. The company offers a platform for Biote-certified practitioners to optimize imbalances in their patient's hormone, vitamin, and mineral levels, as well as prescribe bioidentical hormone therapies and recommend dietary supplements.
