Blade Air Mobility (BLDE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $26.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.02 million. Blade Air Mobility had a negative net margin of 51.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.90%. On average, analysts expect Blade Air Mobility to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ BLDE opened at $6.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.75. Blade Air Mobility has a 52-week low of $4.16 and a 52-week high of $11.99.

In other Blade Air Mobility news, Director Kenneth B. Lerer sold 34,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $245,937.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,608.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Blade Air Mobility news, Director Kenneth B. Lerer sold 34,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $245,937.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,608.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Kenneth B. Lerer sold 231,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total transaction of $1,700,978.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 168,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 318,227 shares of company stock valued at $2,310,717. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 5,713 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 224,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 35,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Blade Air Mobility from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

