Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CFO Sells $301,359.80 in Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total transaction of $301,359.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 151,829 shares in the company, valued at $11,977,789.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Amrita Ahuja also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Block alerts:

On Tuesday, July 5th, Amrita Ahuja sold 4,029 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $252,336.27.

Block Price Performance

Shares of Block stock opened at $87.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $286.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.41 and a beta of 2.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Block

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Block by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 582,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,776,000 after purchasing an additional 33,913 shares during the last quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Block by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Block by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 61,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in Block by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 266,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,407,000 after purchasing an additional 77,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Block by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares during the last quarter. 54.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Block from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Block from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Block to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Block from $188.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Block from $150.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Block presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.93.

About Block

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.