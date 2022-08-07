Block (NYSE:SQ) Raised to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Block from $160.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Macquarie downgraded Block from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Block from $150.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Block from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on Block from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Block has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.93.

Block Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $87.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.64. Block has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $286.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.41 and a beta of 2.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Block had a negative return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Block will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total value of $2,519,365.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 428,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,049,389.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total transaction of $2,519,365.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 428,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,049,389.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $252,336.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,649 shares in the company, valued at $9,748,296.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 352,686 shares of company stock worth $25,461,055. 11.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Block

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Block by 12.4% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,221,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,826,000 after buying an additional 796,675 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Block by 6,085.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,805,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,508,000 after buying an additional 1,775,915 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Block by 10.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 963,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,699,000 after buying an additional 87,461 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Block by 12.6% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 860,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,735,000 after purchasing an additional 96,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Block by 6.0% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 769,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,374,000 after purchasing an additional 43,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.56% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

