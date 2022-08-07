Bloom Energy (BE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.27). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 738.94% and a negative net margin of 22.25%. The firm had revenue of $201.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Bloom Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Bloom Energy to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $24.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.85. Bloom Energy has a 1-year low of $11.47 and a 1-year high of $37.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 3.19.

In other Bloom Energy news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 10,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total value of $181,882.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 501,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,347,228.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $53,048.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 354,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,078,238.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 10,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total transaction of $181,882.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,347,228.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,934 shares of company stock worth $381,721. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,892,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,803,000 after acquiring an additional 251,745 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,840,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,753,000 after buying an additional 685,213 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,035,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,311,000 after buying an additional 72,943 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 64.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,198,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,938,000 after purchasing an additional 469,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,062,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after purchasing an additional 27,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

BE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.17.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

