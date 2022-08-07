Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 98,300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,247,868 shares.The stock last traded at $24.10 and had previously closed at $22.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on BE. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 3.19.

Insider Activity at Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $201.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.75 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 22.25% and a negative return on equity of 738.94%. Bloom Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $53,048.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 354,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,078,238.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $53,048.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 354,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,078,238.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 5,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $99,795.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,954.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,934 shares of company stock valued at $381,721. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BE. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 890.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,122,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,609,000 after buying an additional 1,008,820 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 588.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 895,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,639,000 after buying an additional 765,479 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,840,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,753,000 after buying an additional 685,213 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $10,534,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,143,000. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

