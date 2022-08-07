Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Blueknight Energy Partners Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Blueknight Energy Partners stock opened at $4.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.03. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $4.68. The company has a market capitalization of $194.00 million, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.55.

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Blueknight Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $28.46 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Blueknight Energy Partners Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Blueknight Energy Partners by 7.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 897,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 62,878 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Blueknight Energy Partners by 9.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,167 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Blueknight Energy Partners in the first quarter worth $80,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Blueknight Energy Partners in the second quarter worth $2,486,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Blueknight Energy Partners in the second quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.12% of the company’s stock.

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt in the United States. As of March 1, 2022, it had 54 terminals located in 26 states. Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., LLC operates as a general partner of Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P.

