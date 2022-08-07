Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.
Blueknight Energy Partners Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of Blueknight Energy Partners stock opened at $4.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.03. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $4.68. The company has a market capitalization of $194.00 million, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.55.
Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Blueknight Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $28.46 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Blueknight Energy Partners Company Profile
Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt in the United States. As of March 1, 2022, it had 54 terminals located in 26 states. Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., LLC operates as a general partner of Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blueknight Energy Partners (BKEP)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.