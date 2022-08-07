BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlueLinx in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of BlueLinx from $138.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BlueLinx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.25.

Shares of BXC stock opened at $77.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company has a market capitalization of $750.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.84. BlueLinx has a 52 week low of $45.86 and a 52 week high of $100.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.31.

BlueLinx ( NYSE:BXC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $7.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.64 by ($0.16). BlueLinx had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 79.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $11.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BlueLinx will post 26.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BXC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in BlueLinx by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlueLinx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $450,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlueLinx by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in BlueLinx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,741,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its holdings in BlueLinx by 206.1% in the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, industrial products, cedar, moulding, siding, metal, and insulation products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

