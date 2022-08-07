BMO Capital Markets Boosts Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target to C$72.00

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) had its target price increased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 19.21% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC reduced their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Sun Life Financial to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$66.57.

SLF opened at C$60.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$59.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$64.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$35.40 billion and a PE ratio of 9.21. Sun Life Financial has a 1 year low of C$56.14 and a 1 year high of C$74.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.81, a current ratio of 15,951.83 and a quick ratio of 15,084.33.

Sun Life Financial ( TSE:SLF Get Rating ) (NYSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported C$1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.40 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$380.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 6.4999999 EPS for the current year.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

