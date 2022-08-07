BMO Capital Markets Increases Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Price Target to C$2,450.00

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$2,400.00 to C$2,450.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 13.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CSU. CIBC lowered their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,900.00 to C$2,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James set a C$2,400.00 price objective on Constellation Software and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,800.00 to C$2,700.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2,407.14.

Constellation Software stock opened at C$2,150.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$45.57 billion and a PE ratio of 85.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1,964.75 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2,048.08. Constellation Software has a 52 week low of C$1,793.93 and a 52 week high of C$2,385.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.97.

Constellation Software ( TSE:CSU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$15.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$16.61 by C($0.81). The business had revenue of C$2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.99 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Constellation Software will post 84.9100024 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. Its industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions. The company serves public and private sector markets.

