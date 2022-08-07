BMO Capital Markets Increases First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Price Target to C$10.25

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$9.50 to C$10.25 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential downside of 1.25% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$20.00 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$18.00 to C$11.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$19.50 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$12.50 to C$14.25 in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$14.29.
First Majestic Silver Stock Performance
TSE FR opened at C$10.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.45. First Majestic Silver has a 52-week low of C$8.12 and a 52-week high of C$18.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.80 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.85. The firm has a market cap of C$2.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,460.00.
Insider Activity
In related news, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony purchased 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$10.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,534,500. In the last three months, insiders purchased 38,500 shares of company stock worth $366,715.
About First Majestic Silver
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.
