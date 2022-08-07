BMO Capital Markets Increases First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Price Target to C$10.25

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$9.50 to C$10.25 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential downside of 1.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$20.00 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$18.00 to C$11.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$19.50 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$12.50 to C$14.25 in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$14.29.

First Majestic Silver Stock Performance

TSE FR opened at C$10.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.45. First Majestic Silver has a 52-week low of C$8.12 and a 52-week high of C$18.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.80 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.85. The firm has a market cap of C$2.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,460.00.

Insider Activity

First Majestic Silver ( TSE:FR Get Rating ) (NYSE:AG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The mining company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$198.67 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will post 0.5199999 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony purchased 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$10.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,534,500. In the last three months, insiders purchased 38,500 shares of company stock worth $366,715.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

