Boxed (BOXD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Boxed (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Boxed has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Boxed (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $46.63 million during the quarter.

Boxed Stock Performance

Boxed stock opened at $1.91 on Friday. Boxed has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $17.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Boxed from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Boxed in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

In other Boxed news, Director Andrew C. Pearson purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.78 per share, with a total value of $133,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 520,589 shares in the company, valued at $926,648.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Boxed news, Director Andrew C. Pearson purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.31 per share, with a total value of $69,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 445,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,310.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew C. Pearson purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.78 per share, for a total transaction of $133,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 520,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,648.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 135,000 shares of company stock valued at $252,500 in the last ninety days.

Institutional Trading of Boxed

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Boxed by 3,629.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,629 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Boxed during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Boxed in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boxed in the first quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Boxed in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. 54.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boxed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boxed, Inc operates as an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler in the continental United States. The company through its e-commerce retail service provides branded and private labelled bulk pantry consumables, such as paper products, snacks, beverages, cleaning supplies, etc. to B2C and B2B customers, vendors, and enterprise retailers, as well as household customers.

