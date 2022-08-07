Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$193.54.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$195.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$168.00 to C$156.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$225.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$235.00 to C$195.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Boyd Group Services Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of TSE:BYD opened at C$162.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.27. Boyd Group Services has a fifty-two week low of C$117.48 and a fifty-two week high of C$267.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$143.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$155.95. The company has a market cap of C$3.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.90.

Boyd Group Services Dividend Announcement

Boyd Group Services ( TSE:BYD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$705.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$664.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boyd Group Services will post 5.1471213 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.144 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.51%.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

