Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) Shares Up 12.5%

Shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Get Rating) shot up 12.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.55 and last traded at $27.55. 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 93,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.48.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on Bristow Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $780.23 million, a P/E ratio of -50.13 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.98 and a 200-day moving average of $30.26.

Bristow Group ( NYSE:VTOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bristow Group had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $287.40 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 293.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,796,000 after acquiring an additional 136,686 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $4,065,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 841,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,184,000 after acquiring an additional 73,669 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 308.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 90,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 68,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 437,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,856,000 after acquiring an additional 66,717 shares during the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bristow Group Inc provides aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies in the United States. It also offers commercial search and rescue services; and other helicopter and fixed wing transportation services. As of March 31, 2022, the company had a fleet of 229 aircrafts, of which 213 were helicopters.

