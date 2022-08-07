Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) Shares Up 12.5%

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 12.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.55 and last traded at $27.55. 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 93,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.48.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on Bristow Group in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.98 and a 200 day moving average of $30.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $780.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.13 and a beta of 1.41.

Bristow Group ( NYSE:VTOL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Bristow Group had a positive return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $287.40 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bristow Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Bristow Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Bristow Group by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Bristow Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristow Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Bristow Group Inc provides aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies in the United States. It also offers commercial search and rescue services; and other helicopter and fixed wing transportation services. As of March 31, 2022, the company had a fleet of 229 aircrafts, of which 213 were helicopters.

