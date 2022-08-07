Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) Shares Up 12.5%

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 12.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.55 and last traded at $27.55. 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 93,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.48.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on Bristow Group in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company.
Bristow Group Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.98 and a 200 day moving average of $30.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $780.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.13 and a beta of 1.41.
Institutional Trading of Bristow Group
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bristow Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Bristow Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Bristow Group by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Bristow Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristow Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.
About Bristow Group
Bristow Group Inc provides aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies in the United States. It also offers commercial search and rescue services; and other helicopter and fixed wing transportation services. As of March 31, 2022, the company had a fleet of 229 aircrafts, of which 213 were helicopters.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bristow Group (VTOL)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Bristow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.