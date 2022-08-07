Brokerages Set Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Target Price at C$115.38

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$115.38.

CM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.50 to C$84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$82.00 to C$78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. CSFB set a C$81.00 price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$81.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Transactions at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

In other news, Director Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio acquired 1,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$70.00 per share, with a total value of C$99,894.28. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$707,380.32.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Up 0.6 %

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at C$65.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$64.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$116.94. The company has a market cap of C$58.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.26. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of C$59.03 and a 52-week high of C$83.75.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported C$1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.78 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.24 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 7.6699997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.55%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

