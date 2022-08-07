Brokerages Set Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Target Price at $398.67

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $398.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Illumina from $460.00 to $360.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Barclays lowered Illumina from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen set a $412.00 price objective on Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Illumina from $555.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Illumina from $325.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th.

In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at $669,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at $669,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total transaction of $53,712.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,987,820.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Illumina by 155.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 304 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Illumina by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,916 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in Illumina by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 816 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Illumina by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,628 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $223.77 on Thursday. Illumina has a 12-month low of $173.45 and a 12-month high of $526.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

