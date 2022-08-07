Brokerages Set Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Target Price at $398.67

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $398.67.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Illumina from $460.00 to $360.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Barclays lowered Illumina from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen set a $412.00 price objective on Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Illumina from $555.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Illumina from $325.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at $669,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at $669,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total transaction of $53,712.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,987,820.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Illumina Stock Performance
Shares of ILMN stock opened at $223.77 on Thursday. Illumina has a 12-month low of $173.45 and a 12-month high of $526.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.54.
Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.
About Illumina
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Illumina (ILMN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.