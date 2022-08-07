Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners (NYSE:BAMR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,112 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 11,859 shares.The stock last traded at $49.58 and had previously closed at $50.26.
Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Stock Down 0.8 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.48.
Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners (NYSE:BAMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $324.00 million during the quarter.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 7,500.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.98% of the company’s stock.
Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. The company operates in two segments, Reinsurance and Pension Risk Transfer. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors.
