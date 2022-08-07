Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners (NYSE:BAMR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Posted by on Aug 7th, 2022

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMRGet Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,112 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 11,859 shares.The stock last traded at $49.58 and had previously closed at $50.26.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Stock Down 0.8 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.48.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners (NYSE:BAMRGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $324.00 million during the quarter.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 7,500.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.98% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. The company operates in two segments, Reinsurance and Pension Risk Transfer. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.