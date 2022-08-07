BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Price Target Cut to C$5.25

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$5.75 to C$5.25 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 45.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.75 to C$3.95 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.00 to C$5.35 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.10.

Shares of TSE:ERE.UN opened at C$3.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$323.91 million and a PE ratio of 6.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.87 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.37. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$3.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 360.60.

About BSR Real Estate Investment Trust

ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES's REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada's only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

