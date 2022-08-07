BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$4.75 at CIBC

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at CIBC from C$5.35 to C$4.75 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.22% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.75 to C$3.95 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.75 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.10.
BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 3.2 %
ERE.UN opened at C$3.62 on Friday. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$3.29 and a twelve month high of C$5.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 360.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$323.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35.
About BSR Real Estate Investment Trust
ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES's REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada's only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.
