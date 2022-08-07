BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Price Target Raised to C$3.95

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$3.75 to C$3.95 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ERE.UN. Raymond James set a C$5.75 price objective on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. CIBC decreased their price objective on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.00 to C$5.35 in a report on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.10.

TSE:ERE.UN opened at C$3.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.37. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$3.29 and a twelve month high of C$5.06. The stock has a market cap of C$323.91 million and a P/E ratio of 6.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 360.60.

ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES's REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada's only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

