Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
Buckle Stock Performance
Shares of Buckle stock opened at $30.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.86. Buckle has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $57.10.
Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. Buckle had a return on equity of 60.56% and a net margin of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $309.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Buckle will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Buckle
Buckle Company Profile
The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

