Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Shares of Buckle stock opened at $30.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.86. Buckle has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $57.10.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. Buckle had a return on equity of 60.56% and a net margin of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $309.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Buckle will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Buckle by 10.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,888,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,491,000 after purchasing an additional 381,525 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Buckle by 7.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,074,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,508,000 after buying an additional 76,179 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Buckle by 167.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,047,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,598,000 after buying an additional 655,866 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Buckle by 97.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 693,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,918,000 after buying an additional 342,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Buckle by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 628,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,758,000 after buying an additional 17,592 shares in the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

